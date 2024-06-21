Georgia Bulldogs Busy In Postseason Track & Field Action

ATHENS, Ga. --- Despite the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships wrapping up a week and a half ago, a number of current and former Bulldogs are busy in their events with the ultimate pinnacle of the sport arriving later this summer in France.

Soon after Georgia’s competitors completed action at Nationals in Eugene, Ore., the USATF Under-20 Championships moved into Hayward Field on Oregon’s campus. Freshman Karsen Phillips finished sixth in the 100-meter dash final (11.65) after clocking an 11.151 in the prelims. Fellow first-year sprinter Sydney Harris, who was part of the Lady Bulldogs’ All-American 4x400m relay team, finished fifth in the 400m prelims before taking eighth in the final.

A pair of Georgia throwers who competed at the NCAA Championships then competed in Vancouver at the Harry Jerome Classic. Stephanie Ratcliffe, an Australian who had posted a season best in the hammer throw at the Portland Track Festival earlier in the week for a victory, sent her top effort of 2024 70.69 meters/231 feet, 11 inches to improve her No. 2 spot in the school record books and tally another win.

Alex Kolesnikoff, a fellow Australian who was an indoor and outdoor First Team All-American for Georgia in the shot put, earned a bronze medal at the Harry Jerome meet with an effort of 19.59m/64-3.25.

Another 2024 indoor and outdoor All-American for Georgia, Mikeisha Welcome, also recently had a season best since Nationals to win. She soared 13.78m/45-2.50 to finish first in the triple jump at the York University TFC Twilight 4 meet in Canada over the past week.

Two former Bulldogs also thrived at the recent European Athletics Championships in Rome, Italy. Former UGA NCAA champion Johannes Erm won the decathlon with 8,764 points to move to No. 2 on the current world list. Erm’s title is the second gold medal ever for his native Estonia at the European Championships. Another former Georgia NCAA champion, Norway’s Marie-Therese Obst, popped a career best javelin mark of 63.50m/208-4 for third-place honors at the meet.

While the collegiate season is now complete, a number of Bulldogs are expected to compete at a variety of summer meets. Sophomore Christopher Morales Williams will represent Georgia at the Bell Track & Field Trials/Canadian Championships at the Centre Claude-Robillard in Montreal on June 26-30. A number of current and former Bulldogs will also compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., on June 21-30. Those who qualify out of their respective countries will compete in the Olympic Games in Paris on Aug. 1-11.