Georgia Bulldogs break four school records, two national marks at SEC Outdoor Championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Christopher Morales Williams sprinted to the world lead and the Canadian national record in the 400-meter dash while Elena Kulichenko set a new Cypriot national record to win the high jump title as the Georgia track and field teams concluded competition at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Saturday.

Morales Williams and Kulichenko were joined by Aaliyah Butler (400m) and Kaila Jackson (100m) in setting school records for the Bulldogs. In total, Georgia had 14 scorers on the meet’s final day as the women’s team finished fifth (72 points) and the men placed eighth (50).

Fast Facts

Morales Williams clocked a 400m time of 44.05 to secure the conference title with the school, Canadian, meet, and facility records. The sophomore’s performance marked the fastest time in the world in 2024, also placing him sixth on the NCAA’s all-time performance list.

Kulichenko captured her first SEC high jump title with a winning mark of 1.95 meters/6 feet, 4.75 inches on her second attempt. The mark bested the program and Cypriot national records while matching the facility record.

Jackson earned a silver medal in the 100m with a school-record time of 10.95 while also clocking a 22.38 for fifth place in the 200m. Her 200m time ranks fourth in Georgia history. Dominique Mustin (400m hurdles – 55.60), Nikolai van Huyssteen (pole vault – 5.40m/17-8.50), and Mikeisha Welcome (triple jump – 13.10m/42-11.75) also earned Second Team All-SEC honors with their second-place performances.

Butler set a new women’s 400m dash school record with a time of 49.79 to finish fourth. The sophomore’s time ranks eighth in NCAA history and fourth nationally this season.

Other scorers included the women’s 4x400m relay of Butler, Kimberly Harris, Sydney Harris, and Haley Tate (4th – 3:27.47); Jehlani Gordon (100m – 6th – 10.08); Charlotte Augenstein (1500m – 7th – 4:20.59); Leah Anderson (triple jump – 8th – 12.62m/41-5); Zavien Wolfe (triple jump – 8th – 15.48m/50-9.50); and the men’s 4x400m relay of Morales Williams, Hossam Hatib, Gordon, and Mekhi Gammons (8th – 3:05.97).

Up Next

The Bulldogs will have the next week off from competition before continuing the postseason at the NCAA East Prelims, which are scheduled for May 22-25 in Lexington, Ky. The 2024 NCAA Championships return to the site of this year's U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., on June 5-8. The Trials will run June 21-30 at the Hayward Field facility.