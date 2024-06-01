Georgia Bulldogs beat Army in first game of NCAA Tournament in Athens

Athens, Ga. – The eighth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated Army, 8-7, Friday afternoon in front of a crowd of 3,795 at Foley Field in the opening game of the NCAA Baseball Tournament Athens Regional.

Fast Facts

Friday’s games marked the first NCAA Regional to be hosted in Athens since 2019. It was Georgia’s first appearance in the tournament since 2022.

Sophomore right-hander Leighton Finley (5-1) took the mound for his 15th start of the year, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing five hits, four runs, walking two, and striking out one.

2024 SEC Player of the Year Charlie Condon (3-3, RBI, 2B, HR, 2 IBB) hit his 36th homer of the year and 61st of his career in the first inning.

Slate Alford (3-5, 3 RBI, 2B) tallied three RBI on the day, with an RBI single in the second and a two-RBI double in the sixth.

Graduate Clayton Chadwick (1-4, RBI, 2B, HPB) hit his 15th double of the year in the fifth inning, scoring fellow graduate Dylan Carter (3 BB, 2 HBP).

A sacrifice fly from senior Fernando Gonzalez scored Carter in the eighth inning to put the Bulldogs ahead 8-7.

Graduate right-hander Christian Mracna (4-2) came in to pitch in the eighth inning and earned his fourth win of the year, with 1.1 innings pitched, one hit allowed, one walk, and two strikeouts

Key Quotes

Ike Cousins Head Coach Wes Johnson

On the one-versus-four seed matchups…

“I think it’s good. It shows the depth of college baseball. When you play teams that make this tournament, you’re usually able to put three or four good arms, no matter what they’ve done throughout the year, and put them into the game to hold you or get outs and do some things. A lot of teams take that week off, or even more for them as well, they take that time to reset and allows them to attack us. They probably had a really good idea of what we were going to do on the mound, and they were able to prepare for it for a couple of weeks and they got off some good swings today. I think the biggest thing in these games, I talk to our guys about it all the time, we can’t panic. This game is hard. Breaks are going to swing, pressure is going to happen, but it’s the team that can stay under control, typically in these one-versus-four games, just stay inside their approach, whether it be on the mound or at the plate and not start panicking. Those are the teams that play well."

#24 Charlie Condon | 3B | Redshirt Sophomore

On fighting back...

“Like Coach Johnson said, all the credit in the world goes to Army. They had us on the ropes for the whole game. There’s not a lot of quit in those guys. We always want to come out and set a strong tone offensively and set the pace for the game. When they throw a punch early like that, it tests what you have in the dugout. I think the moral of the story today for us and for so many games that we’ve had this year is just the offensive production one through nine. There’s not a lull in this lineup. You’re not going to go to bat at any given inning and be like, ‘We’re going to have to wait until next inning.’ We have guys going up there ready to give quality at-bats all around. That makes it a whole lot easier.”

#45 Christian Mracna | RHP | Graduate

On handling the moment and Coach Johnson’s influence…

“It was a high-leverage moment, for sure, but I know how much it meant to the team and how hard we worked for those moments. I really tried to just do my best out there. We’ve been preparing all year for moments like that, so I didn’t feel rushed or anything at all."

Up Next

Georgia will face the winner of game two between UNC Wilmington and Georgia Tech on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+ and the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network.