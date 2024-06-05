Georgia Bulldogs basketball to play St.John's at Atlantis in November

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs will face St. John’s at The Atlantis Paradise Island on Sunday, November 24. The contest will be the Bulldogs’ second outing in the Bahamas next season as Georgia will play Marquette on Saturday, November 23, also at Atlantis. The matchups were announced by Complete Sports Management (CSM), which also manages the Battle 4 Atlantis Basketball Tournament.

Both games will be played in the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort. Information on game times, tickets and travel packages will be released at a later date.

"CSM is proud to host two powerhouse programs down in paradise,” said Lea Miller, CSM’s President. “We look forward to this compelling matchup early in the season."

The contest will be the fourth all time between the Bulldogs and St. John’s, with the Red Storm owning a 2-1 lead in the series.

Georgia won the most significant matchup in the “Sweet 16” round of the East Regional in the 1983 NCAA Tournament. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs upset top-seeded St. John’s, 70-67, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse behind a 27-point outburst from Terry Fair. Georgia went on to top second-seeded North Carolina, 82-77, before falling to eventual national champion N.C. State, 67-60, at the Final Four in Albuquerque.

In addition, the Red Storm defeated Georgia, 66-43, in the initial outing of the 1946-47 season and 66-56 in the SEC/Big East Invitational during the 2009-10 campaign.

Georgia returns three starters – Blue Cain, Silas Demary Jr. and Dylan James – from last year’s team which earned the Bulldogs’ first postseason bid since 2017. Georgia advanced to the semifinals of the NIT and finished 20-17, UGA’s first 20-win campaign since 2016.

The Bulldogs have signed eight newcomers to join the 2024-25 roster – freshmen Somto Cyril, Jordyn Kee and Asa Newell and transfers Justin Abson, RJ Godfrey, Tyrin Lawrence, Dakota Leffew and De’Shayne Montgomery. Georgia is the only program in the nation with both its high school and transfer recruiting classes ranked among the nation’s top 10 by On3.com. Currently, the freshmen are listed No. 9, and the transfers are ranked No. 7.