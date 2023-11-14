Georgia Bulldogs assistant nominated for national award

Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is nominated as one of 57 finalists for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Bobo is in his first year in charge of the Dawgs’ offense after being promoted from offensive analyst following the departure of Todd Monken to the Baltimore Ravens.

The former UGA quarterback spent eight seasons (2007-2014) in the same role under former Georgia head coach Mark Richt. Bobo was named a finalist for the same award in 2012.

Much was made about head coach Kirby Smart’s decision to promote Bobo instead of starting a national search for the role. Bobo’s track record at South Carolina and Auburn wasn’t successful, which didn’t sit well with some Georgia fans when considering the move.

Bobo has done plenty to silence doubters this season as the Bulldogs sit at fifth in the country in total offense (504.8 yards per game) and sixth in scoring offense (40.6 points per game).

Bobo’s offense is just shy of the program record of 41.3 points per game that he helped set in 2014.

The undefeated, No. 2 ranked Bulldogs will travel to Tennessee to take on the No. 19 Volunteers on Saturday for the last SEC matchup of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, televised on CBS.

We are proud to announce the 2023 Broyles Award nominees! Congratulations to our 57 nominees – you are part of an elite group of assistant coaches. We look forward to revealing this year's semi-finalists and finalists and the winner at the Award Ceremony on December 5th. pic.twitter.com/JoDaKVnUpH — The Broyles Award (@BroylesAward) November 14, 2023

Bobo’s great playcalling helped the Bulldogs total over 600 yards of offense in Georgia’s recent home win over Ole Miss.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire