Georgia Bulldog swimmers compete for Paris at U.S. Olympic Trials

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Georgia swimming programs look to continue their proud Olympic tradition with the 2024 United States Olympic Swimming Trials, running June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Each day of Trials competition will feature a prelims session at 11 a.m. EDT, followed by finals at 8 p.m. Prelims will stream live on Peacock, with finals airing live on NBC and Peacock.

The top-two finishers in each of the 28 events will automatically qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, provided they post an Olympic-qualifying time. Additional swimmers will be eligible for relay nominations in the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle.

Georgia will be well-represented in Indianapolis with 32 current, former, and future athletes competing over the eight days of action. In 2021, the Bulldogs placed seven swimmers on the U.S. squad, the most of any collegiate program. Overall, Georgia has produced 42 U.S. Olympic swimmers, sending at least five to the past four games.

Georgia alum Nic Fink leads a strong group of Bulldog alumni in the field, entering Saturday’s opening day with the top seed in the 100m breaststroke as he looks to reach his second Olympics. Fellow alums Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, and Olivia Smoliga will each attempt to qualify for their third Olympics, with Kalisz and Litherland entering as reigning gold and silver medalists in the 400m IM. Kalisz is seeded second in the 400 IM, followed by Litherland in third, while Smoliga ranks fourth in the 100m backstroke. 2022 graduate Dakota Luther enters with the #2 seed in the 200m butterfly, putting her in position to make her first Olympic team.

Ian Grum leads the current group of Bulldogs with the fifth seed in the 200m backstroke, along with the sixth seed in the 400m IM. The recent graduate earned the silver medal in the 200 back at the Pan American Games in October. Rising senior Rachel Stege, a gold medalist at Pan Ams, holds a top-10 seed in three events, including sixth in the 1,500m freestyle, seventh in the 800m freestyle, and ninth in the 400m freestyle. Rising graduate Jake Magahey will also be a contender for Paris, entering Trials with the sixth seed in the 400m free.

Stege leads a strong Georgia distance group with five swimmers participating in Saturday’s women’s 400m freestyle prelims, including recent graduate Jillian Barczyk and rising senior Abby McCulloh, the NCAA champion in the 1,650-yard freestyle. All-American Luca Urlando seeks to reach Paris after narrowly missing qualification three years ago and will compete in four events.

GEORGIA SWIMMERS COMPETING AT 2024 U.S. TRIALS

Mia Abruzzo – 400m IM

Jillian Barczyk* – 200m Free, 400m Free, 800m Free

Reese Branzell – 50m Free, 100m Free, 200m Free

Callie Dickinson* – 100m Fly, 200m Fly, 200m IM

Dillon Downing* – 50m Free, 100m Free

Bradley Dunham* – 200m Free, 100m Back, 200m Back

Nic Fink* – 100m Breast, 200m Breast

Zach Franklin* – 100m Back

Shea Furse – 200m Free, 400m Free

Ian Grum* – 100m Back, 200m Back, 400m IM

Connor Haigh – 100m Breast, 200m Breast

Zoie Hartman* – 200m Free, 100m Breast, 200m Breast, 200m IM

Kyler Heffner^ – 800m Free, 1500m Free

Zach Hils* – 200m Free, 200m IM

Drew Hitchcock^ – 200m Fly, 200m IM, 400m IM

Helena Jones – 100m Free

Chase Kalisz* – 200m Fly, 200m IM, 400m IM

Marie Landreaneau^ – 200m Free

Jay Litherland* – 200m Back, 200m IM, 400m IM

Dakota Luther* – 100m Fly, 200m Fly

Jake Magahey – 200m Free, 400m Free

Eboni McCarty – 100m Back

Abby McCulloh – 400m Free, 800m Free, 1500m Free

Mitchell Norton – 200m Back

Sam Powe – 200m Back

Sloane Reinstein – 200m Free, 400m Free, 800m Free

Aaron Seymour – 100m Back

Miles Simon – 50m Free

Olivia Smoliga* – 50m Free, 100m Free, 100m Back

Rachel Stege – 200m Free, 400m Free, 800m Free, 1500m Free

Julianna Stephens – 50m Free

Luca Urlando – 200m Free, 400m Free, 100m Fly, 200m Fly

* Denotes alumni

^ Denotes incoming freshman