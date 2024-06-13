Georgia Bulldog named as NFL player ‘with the most to prove’ in 2024

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes has been named as one of Pro Football Focus’ 10 players with the most to prove in 2024. Stokes is coming off a pair of years where injuries really slowed him down after putting together a strong rookie season.

Stokes, who plays for the Green Bay Packers, has recorded just 32 total tackles and no interceptions over the past two seasons after recording 55 tackles and an interception during his rookie campaign. Stokes, a former first-round pick, is hoping to be fully healthy for the 2024 NFL season.

“(Packers cornerback Eric Stokes) played just 587 defensive snaps in two seasons,” said Bradley Locker of PFF. Availability is considered the best ability in the NFL. “Plus, Stokes hasn’t been good when he has played: he allowed a catch on over 80% of targets in coverage across 2022-23.”

Fortunately for Stokes, he will have a chance to prove himself again in 2024. Stokes is entering a contract year and is penciled in as the Packers’ starting cornerback opposite of Jaire Alexander.

“The Packers upgraded their defense in several departments, but cornerback wasn’t really one of them,” said Locker. “As such, Stokes should get one last shot to prove he’s worthy of top-tier playing time before his rookie deal ends.”

Eric Stokes is one of over 60 Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL and plays with several former Dawgs on the Packers. He appears to be fully healthy entering Green Bay’s training camp.

“He looks fully healthy,” said Packers’ coach Matt LaFleur. “He’s had a chance to really develop his body. He looks in great shape. I think the play says the same.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire