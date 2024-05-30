Georgia Bulldog duo earns SEC Track and Field honors

ATHENS, Ga. --- Both Georgia track and field’s Christopher Morales Williams and Micah Larry have earned annual Southeastern Conference outdoor awards, according to a league announcement Wednesday.

Morales Williams, a sophomore native of Vaughan, Ontario, was named the Men’s Runner of the Year while Larry, a true freshman native of Harvest, Ala., garnered Men’s Freshman Field Athlete of the Year accolades.

Morales Williams is the first Bulldog to earn this honor since the award’s inception in 2004. Larry is the third Georgia student-athlete to collect this honor after Maicel Uibo and Alex Poursanidis went back to back in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Also winning the SEC indoor award this year, Morales Williams captured his first SEC 400-meter dash outdoor title with a world-leading and Canadian, school, meet and facility record mark of 44.05. This time made the 2024 NCAA indoor champion the No. 6 all-time outdoor collegiate performer. Morales Williams won his two regular season meets with times of 44.91 and 45.18. At last week’s NCAA East Prelims, Morales Williams qualified for the NCAA final rounds with a 45.03 in Lexington, Ky.

Larry earned a silver medal in the long jump at the SEC Championships with a personal best effort of 7.80 meters/25 feet, 7 ¼ inches. That mark made him the No. 3 freshman on the 2024 NCAA list and No. 10 on UGA's all-time top-10 list. Larry won the long jump at the Hurricane Collegiate Invite (7.41m/24-3.75) and had a wind-aided 10.09 in the 100m and legal 10.24 in the 100m as well during his first year.

Morales Williams and the rest of his qualified teammates will compete at next week’s NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore.