Georgia Bulldog baseball selected to host NCAA Regional in Athens

ATHENS-----For the first time since 2019, the University of Georgia baseball team will serve as one of 16 regional hosts for the annual NCAA Baseball Tournament, the selection committee announced Sunday night.

The three other teams that will join the Bulldogs at the Athens Regional will be announced on Monday, May 27 at noon ET on ESPN2/ESPNU when the entire field of 64 including the top 16 seeds is released. Also, a complete Athens Regional schedule will be released Monday afternoon.

Regional competition is scheduled to take place at Foley Field from Friday-Monday, May 31-June 3.

Eighth-ranked Georgia has posted a 39-15 record including 17-13 in the rugged Southeastern Conference in the first season under Ike Cousins head baseball coach Wes Johnson. It is the most overall wins and SEC wins by a first-year coach in Georgia baseball history. Also, Johnson now becomes just the second UGA baseball coach to take his first team to the NCAA Tournament, joining David Perno who did it in 2002.

The Bulldogs will be making their 14th appearance in an NCAA Regional and first since 2022. Georgia last advanced to the College World Series in 2008 when the Bulldogs finished as the national runner-up.

Ticket Information

Any available all-session or single game tickets for the Athens Regional will go on sale starting Thursday, May 30th online at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS, or by phone (706-542-1231 or 877-542-1231) or in the UGA Ticket Office located in the Butts-Mehre Hiertiage Hall.

*All-Session Reserved Seats: $75

*All-Session General Admission Seats: $50

*Single Game Reserved: $15

*Single Game General Admission: $10

*College Students: $5

Parking Information

Park is available in the outfield commuter lot and adjacent parking decks on campus. There is no reserved parking.

NCAA Tournament Information

The field of 64 teams are placed in 16 different four-team regionals, with teams seeded one through four to compete in a double-elimination format.

The winner of the Athens Regional will advance to the best-of-three Super Regional to be held the following weekend at eight different sites, which if the Bulldogs receive a top-eight seed on Monday and win the Regional, will be in Athens June 7-9 or June 8-10. If Georgia does not receive a top-eight seed and wins its Regional, the site of the Super Regional is TBA. The eight winners of the Super Regionals advance to the College World Series, slated for June 14-24 in Omaha, Neb.