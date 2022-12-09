Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers has won the John Mackey Award. Bowers won the award over Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, who were the other finalists for the prestigious award. The John Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding tight end in college football.

Colorado State’s Trey McBride won the Mackey award in 2021. Many folks thought that Brock Bowers should have won the award last year as a true freshman.

Brock Bowers has 58 total touches, nine total touchdowns, and 819 total yards this season. Michael Mayer has 67 receptions for 809 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season. Iowa’s Sam LaPorta has 53 receptions, 601 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown this year.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers had a dominant performance against South Carolina earlier in the season. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Surprisingly, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid was not a finalist for the award. Kincaid won a Pac-12 championship with Utah and totaled 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Both Mayer and LaPorta were both stars on underperforming offenses. Brock Bowers and Georgia won the SEC championship game and made the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer was named as the tight end of the week three times. Brock Bowers won tight end of the week once for his performance against South Carolina. Mayer was considered the favorite to win the award, but Bowers winning is not a total shock.

List

Final 2022 SEC West football standings

More Football!

Georgia's Brock Bowers wins John Mackey Award Kirby Smart named as SEC's coach of the year 5-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte makes commitment 4-star OT Josiah Thompson names top schools

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire