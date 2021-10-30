Georgia on the board again thanks to James Cook TD following UF fumble
No. 1 Georgia took a 10-0 lead after running back James Cook’s 11-yard touchdown run after Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson coughed one up to the Bulldogs defense.
He ripped it right out of his hands!@GeorgiaFootball with a HUGE takeaway pic.twitter.com/CH8PlN8rvn
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 30, 2021
Cook’s score was the first touchdown of the game.
.@GeorgiaFootball takes advantage of the turnover and extends their lead to 10. pic.twitter.com/OS7KnwAPDG
— SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) October 30, 2021
UGA now has 82 yards rushing in the first half.
You can catch the game live right now on CBS.