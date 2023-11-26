Georgia bests Georgia Tech 31-23 in road win

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated Georgia Tech on the road 31-23. Georgia did not play its best game, but the Bulldogs pulled out a win over gritty Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team.

Georgia rushed for 262 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground. However, the Dawgs allowed Georgia Tech to rush for 205 total yards. Georgia committed two turnovers, which gave Georgia Tech life.

Georgia allowed a season-high 23 points to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets often times ran the ball at will against Georgia.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw for 175 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in an uneven performance. Running back Kendall Milton had a dominant game. Milton rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia punted just once, but settled for a field goal and had two giveaways.

Defensively, Christen Miller recorded a sack and Smael Mondon recorded eight tackles. The Dawgs limited the Georgia Tech passing offense to 158 total yards, but failed to force a Georgia Tech turnover.

Next up for Georgia is the SEC championship. The Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC title game on Dec. 2 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama is coming off a miracle road win at Auburn. Both Georgia and Alabama have some flaws, but the winner of the SEC championship will likely make the College Football Playoff. With the results from Saturday, the loser of the SEC championship will probably miss out on the College Football Playoff.

