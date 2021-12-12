Georgia has begun to cross out ‘M’s on campus ahead of matchup with Michigan

Georgia is taking a page out of an Ohio State tradition as it prepares to match up with Michigan in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are the No. 3 seed and will face the No. 2 Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 31.

To prepare for the game, Georgia has begun to cross out ‘M’s on campus, just like what happens on the campus of THE Ohio State University the week of “The Game.”

A sign at the Zell B. Miller Learning Center shows how the efforts have been going thus far. The effort is being led by a fan group called The University of Georgia Spike Squad.

It all seems to have started after the matchup was announced in a nod to what OSU does.

“We came up with the idea to do this after the SEC Championship and a lot of us were still hung on what happened with the loss,” Georgia student spirit group, the UGA Spike Squad, told The Columbus Dispatch. “We decided the best way to move on was to focus on Michigan and we thought it would be cool if we changed out the ‘M’s on campus to ‘X’s like Ohio State does.”

And the group didn’t just do it without getting the blessing from The Block O, the well-known student organization on OSU’s campus that leads the charge in crossing all the ‘M’s out on Ohio State’s campus.

“We reached out to The Block O (the OSU student section) to see if we could do this without stepping on any toes because we understand this is a big tradition,” the group also told the Dispatch.

After all the talking and chest-thumping Michigan fans, players, coaches, and media personalities have done after finally winning a game for the first time in a decade, you can bet Ohio State fans will be pulling hard for the Bulldogs on New Year’s Eve too.

“So once we got the ok we started changing M’s to X’s,” the group said. “We’ve gotten mostly positive feedback from UGA students and OSU students and it is fun having OSU backing us. UGA and OSU have never really had a mutual enemy until now and it’s fun to build a relationship through it.”

Remember, Michigan has literally crossed the M out in humility it seems after being humbled for over a decade.

Go Bucks, and Go Dawgs!

