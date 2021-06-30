Georgia is beating out Florida for one of the Gators’ priority recruits

The Gators are one of the most intelligently-coached teams in the SEC, if not the whole of college football. Under the triumvirate of head coach Dan Mullen, wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and offensive line coach John Hevesy, offensive players thrive in the program. The staff consistently produces NFL players, and Kyle Pitts‘ record-breaking contract adds yet another bullet to their recruiting arsenal.

It’s still not enough to pry tight end Oscar Delp away from the Georgia Bulldogs.

Entering the month of June, we reported Delp was one of the Gators’ priority recruiting targets in the 2022 graduating class. He’s a native of Georgia, a state Mullen has been trying to gain a solid foothold in over the last few recruiting cycles. Delp is a unique talent in the mold of a Pitts-esque ultra-physical receiving role. Here’s some clips highlighting what he brings to the field at showcase this spring:

Some fresh Gunner Stockton clips from today's Hustle Inc practice…. The 5-star #UGA commit has developed a ton of chemistry with elite TE Oscar Delp (@DelpOscar) who caught a ton of passes today. Could they be future teammates one day? pic.twitter.com/TUgaowBLOh — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) March 8, 2021

“I love how UF moves their tight ends around and lines them up in different spots giving them mismatches and making them very versatile,” he said after visiting the program in mid-June.

An update on his recruiting from 247Sports’ Tony Morrell indicates his feeling for the program has faded, and only one SEC team will be seriously considered for his final decision – the Bulldogs.

“While Delp has a ton of offers to his credit, his recruitment is expected to come down to South Carolina and Georgia as things stand today,” wrote Morrell on Tuesday. “Delp has taken four official visits now as he has been to South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Michigan. He currently plans to take a step back and re-evaluate each program to determine which is the best fit for him and his family long term.”

Story continues

If Delp commits to play for Georgia, it would certainly be a stinging blow for the team. Losing a recruit to your most hated rival never feels good, but that’s doubly the case for one who the Gators are especially well-positioned to utilize well.