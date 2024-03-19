Georgia basketball vs. Xavier score: Live updates from NIT first round game in Athens

There is postseason play Tuesday night for the Georgia basketball team for the first time in seven years.

OK, it’s not the NCAA Tournament, which the Bulldogs are still trying to find their way back to for the first time since 2015, but they are happy to keep their season going in the NIT.

To extend it beyond the first round, Georgia will have to get by Xavier under second-year coach Sean Miller.

Georgia and Xavier have played in the postseason before, meeting in the 2008 NCAA Tournament in Washington, with the Musketeers winning 73-61.

Xavier is one of five Big East teams playing in the NIT. The conference got three – UConn, Marquette and Creighton – into the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s exciting to play a different opponent from a different league that we haven’t seen for a long time,” Georgia coach Mike White said. “I think the level will be very similar. Obviously I’m biased but I think the SEC is the best league in the country, but you know Xavier is in a really good league, a really good program that wins year in and year out.”

What time, channel is Georgia basketball NIT game vs. Xavier?

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

