How Georgia basketball stayed off the naughty list before Christmas, kept its NCAA hopes alive

If you’ve hunkered down with family during this holiday season and are the type that doesn’t turn to Georgia basketball until SEC play arrives, there’s good news.

The Bulldogs have avoided the type of nonconference hiccup that can dent a postseason resume.

And results against high-major teams Wake Forest, Florida State and Georgia Tech are on the plus side of the ledger.

Dropping a home game to a mid-major that is way down the NCAA NET or KenPom rankings can look ugly as a Christmas sweater in January.

More: Five bold predictions for Georgia basketball: Upset special, top players, final record

More: Georgia basketball coach Mike White: 5-star Asa Newell 'has a chance to be special player'

Guess what?

Mike White’s two Georgia teams haven’t laid an egg when it plays down in competition.

It is unbeaten against mid-major teams at home since his hire, with just Saturday's game against Alabama A&M still on the ledger before SEC play begins at Missouri on Jan. 6.

“Our guys know it’s important to win some of the ones you’ve got to win to be in the conversation and avoid the ones that can really hurt you,” White said. “We, for the most part, have taken care of business.”

Jon Rothstein, the CBS Sports analyst, calls losing a buy game the “epitome of brutality.”

Georgia (9-3) has avoided joining this list this season:

Michigan State to James Madisoon

Missouri to Jackson State

Michigan to Long Beach State

Arkansas to UNC-Greensboro

Kentucky to UNC-Wilmington

LSU to Nicholls State

Vanderbilt to Presbyterian, San Francisco and Western Carolina

USC to Long Beach State

Mississippi State to Southern

UCLA to Cal State Northridge

"These are the ones that have you on edge, as a staff," White said on his radio show last week. "Are guys going to have the right approach today in practice?"

In a time when rosters see plenty of turnover each season, teams are ripe for stumbling against an inferior opponent because roles are still being defined.

In White’s last season at Florida, the Gators lost at home to Texas Southern.

Georgia hasn’t always looked at the top of its game during this December stretch, but it hasn’t been holding its breath at the end in wins over the likes of High Point (66-58) and Mount St. Mary’s (94-82). It trailed North Florida 8-0 on Friday, then rolled to a 78-60 win and has "some momentum," White said after the team's seventh win in a row.

“Coaches do a good job of preparing us and I feel like we do a good job of respecting our opponent,” said guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim, the team’s top scorer who has tallied 23 and 18 points the last two games.

Two years ago in Tom Crean’s final season, Georgia lost at home to Wofford, George Mason, East Tennessee State and Gardner-Webb.

In Mark Fox’s fourth Georgia season in 2012-13, the Bulldogs lost to Youngstown State, Southern Miss and Iona at home.

This time, Georgia shelled out $577,500 total for its seven buy games, ranging from $75,000 for Mercer and $90,000 for Alabama A&M.

“Being around college basketball there are great players everywhere,” Abdur-Rhaim said.

He mentioned Noah Thomasson, who is second on the Bulldogs in scoring at 12.8 points per game after transferring from Niagara.

“There’s a bunch of good players at any level, no matter Power Five, small conference, it doesn’t matter," Abdur-Rahim said. "If you’re a Division I basketball player, you’re a good player. That comes with our mindset of respecting our opponent. We know how talented some of these teams are.”

Beating them might not make waves like losing one would. If Georgia is going to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2015, it will need to raise its game between now and March, but at least it has a chance because of what it's done in November and December.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia basketball has no mid-major stumbles before SEC play starts