Georgia basketball star Jailyn Ingram tears ACL

The Georgia basketball program suffered a tough blow as shooting forward Jailyn Ingram has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Ingram is Georgia’s third-leading scorer. Ingram averaged 10.7 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per game for UGA.

At 6-foot-7, Ingram provided much needed size for Tom Crean and the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is 4-5 on the season and is coming off wins over Jacksonville and No. 18 Memphis.

The Dawgs have a week off before they face George Mason on Dec. 18. Jailyn Ingram has five years of college basketball experience.

Ingram, who is from Madison, Georgia, joined the FAU Owls basketball program in 2016. Ingram transferred to Georgia this offseason. He’s played in 131 career college basketball games. His experience will be missed. It is possible that he could seek another year of eligibility from the NCAA.

Jailyn Ingram averaged 12.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season for FAU.

Georgia Bulldogs forward Jailyn Ingram (0) grabs his leg after being injured against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In Dec. 2018, Ingram suffered a torn ACL, which forced him to miss the rest of the 2018-2019 college basketball season. Ingram’s injury granted him another year of NCAA eligibility and is how he was playing in a sixth college basketball season this year. Will he return for a seventh?

