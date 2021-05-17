Georgia basketball’s Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer destination

James Morgan
·1 min read
Former Georgia Bulldog point guard Sahvir Wheeler is staying in the SEC East. Wheeler, a former four-star recruit, is transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program.

Georgia basketball will have a lot of new faces on the team for the 2021-2022 college basketball season. Georgia finished the 2020-2021 season with a 14-12 record. The Dawgs went 7-11 in SEC play.

Wheeler will give John Calipari and Kentucky the point guard they’ve been looking for. The Wildcats struggled last season and finished with a 9-16 record.

Georgia’s loss will be Kentucky’s gain. The Bulldogs will likely face Wheeler and the Wildcats twice next season.

Wheeler averaged 14.0 points and 7.4 assists per game for Georgia last season.

He will be immediately eligible for Kentucky.

He just finished his sophomore season at Georgia, but technically has three years of eligibility remaining because the 2020-2021 season did not count against his or any college basketball player’s eligibility.

Kentucky is bringing in the No. 6 ranked recruiting class of 2021 in the country. The Wildcats should improve and will be very talented once again. Kentucky has signed the No. 3 point guard in the class of 2021 in TyTy Washington.

Jan 20, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) dribbles past Kentucky Wildcats guard Devin Askew (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

