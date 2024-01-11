Georgia basketball roster overhaul has Bulldogs on long winning streak, 2-0 SEC start

Over a span of three and half weeks last spring, Mike White and his Georgia basketball coaching staff did the heavy lifting to remake a roster after his first season that led to nights like Wednesday against Arkansas.

They added seven players in that time—five transfers and their two most impactful freshmen—out of nine newcomers on this season’s team.

Four of those were in the starting lineup that White put on the floor against the Razorbacks, a 76-66 victory before 7,820 in Stegeman Coliseum in a game they never trailed.

More: How 'bracketologists' size up Georgia basketball's NCAA tourney chances as SEC play starts

More: Five bold predictions for Georgia basketball: Upset special, top players, final record

“I really like our roster, I really like the guys we got,” White said. “We brought in some guys who have experienced winning and we brought in some other guys that sold to us that they want to be a part of something bigger than themselves while also individually doing their things and having success that way.”

They, along with returners including Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Justin Hill, have produced a 10-game winning streak.

That’s the longest for the Bulldogs (12-2, 2-0 SEC) since 1948 when they won 11 in a row under coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan who would go on to become Auburn’s football coach.

“We all play with each other and we know our roles,” said Hill, the guard who led Georgia with 19 points on 6 of 13 shooting. “Nobody steps out of it. If they do, they’re going to apologize. Everybody’s together and I think we’re just connected more than most teams.”

Georgia owns the fourth longest winning streak in the nation.

If it can keep it going Saturday against No. 5 Tennessee (11-3, 1-1) in a noon home game, Georgia will make its biggest case yet that it’s NCAA tournament worthy.

“We want to get a big-time win,” said guard Noah Thomasson, a transfer from Niagara. "I heard we made history with a 10-game winning streak. I want to make it 11.”

Abdur-Rahim, the team’s top scorer this season, missed his first seven shots Wednesday, but the Bulldogs got a lift from the early 3-point shooting of Hill and another double-figure scoring game from Thomasson (15 points).

Abdur-Rahim hit a 3 from the right side with 4:38 left for his only points from the floor after Arkansas had trimmed the lead to 62-59.

Arkansas hits 12 of its first 20 field goals in a second half when guard Tramon Mark had 18 of his game-high 24 points.

“I told our guys after the game, you didn’t really flinch,” White said. “This is the fifth or sixth game like that where games can go the other way if your body language is a little bit different.”

Thomasson banked in a 3-pointer in the first half and reacted as if to say, he'd take that.

“We’re at home so a lot of the shots we make might be because it’s the home court advantage," he said. "I kind of put my hands in the air and just thanked the basketball gods for making that one.”

When Arkansas cut the lead to 5 early in the second half, Thomasson buried back-to-back 3s without using glass.

Georgia was coming off just its second SEC road win the last two seasons.

It is off to its first 2-0 start in league play since 2014 under Mark Fox.

The Bulldogs finished 12-6 in the SEC that year, but only made the NIT thanks in part to losing six games before SEC play even started.

Arkansas had pummeled Georgia in their last three games—95-65, 99-73 and 99-69—but this isn’t the same bunch that went to back-to-back Elite Eights and then the Sweet 16 last season.

The Razorbacks were coming off their largest home loss ever in But Walton Arena 83-51 to Auburn and playing their first true road game of the season.

Coach Eric Musselman warned his team these aren’t the same Bulldogs who went 16-16 overall, 6-12 last year in the SEC.

"I told our team this is a much different team than we played last year,” he said. “They have good length. They went out and added some guys that are really good pieces. It’s a team that looks connected.”

White, in his 13th season as a college head coach including at Florida and Louisiana Tech, said on his radio show Monday night that this is the “best practice team I’ve coached.”

It has translated on game days.

Georgia doesn’t have a single player ranked in the top 20 in the SEC in scoring or top 15 in assists.

South Florida transfer Russel Tchewa is 12th in rebounding at 6.6 per game. He had 8 Wednesday despite picking up two early fouls.

Hill said there’s a “big difference,” between White’s first Georgia team and his second.

“We had a decent team last year, but we have more talent this year all down the roster,” Hill said.

He knew that in the first couple of practices together.

“I don’t know where we finish, how good this team ultimately will be,” White said, “but we’re getting better. …I like our level of confidence right now.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: UGA basketball beats Arkansas for its longest win streak since 1948.