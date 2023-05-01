Georgia basketball program tracker: Player movement, staff changes and other news

Jan 28, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White reacts to the fans after Georgia defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks in overtime at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia men's basketball is entering year 2 under coach Mike White.

Russell Tchewa commits to Georgia basketball

A 7-foot center has committed to Mike White and Georgia basketball.

Russell Tchewa, who averaged 11.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season for USF, pledged to the Bulldogs Monday, per a report by On3Sports. Tchewa will play his final season in Athens after also previously playing for Texas Tech.

Georgia signs guard Silas Demary for 2023 recruiting class

April 24: Georgia landed another top 100 prospect for its 2023 basketball recruiting class Monday when guard Silas Demary Jr. signed with Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Demary played at Combine Academy in Lincolton, N.C., and received a release after signing a letter of intent with Southern Cal in November.

Demary also played at Millbrook High in Raleigh and Liberty Heights in Charlotte.

Demary averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists during a postgraduate season in 2022-2023 at Combine, per UGA.

Demary is the No. 99 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He joins 6-8 power forward Dylan James (No. 83) from Winter Haven, Fla. and 6-5 small forward Mari Jordan from Norcross.

Georgia also has added transfer forwards RJ Melendez from Northwestern and Jalen DeLoach from VCU.

VCU forward Jalen DeLoach commits to Georgia Bulldogs

April 22: Here are the details of Georgia's latest basketball transfer portal addition, Jalen DeLoach from Savannah who is signing with the Bulldogs.

Georgia basketball lands transfer in Illinois guard RJ Melendez

April 17: Georgia has added its first transfer during this cycle.

Illinois guard RJ Melendez announced a commitment during a Field of 68 livestream Monday morning.

He’s rated as the No. 119 available transfer by On3.com.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound native of Arecibo, Puerto Rico took an official visit to Georgia this weekend. He also considered UCF, Notre Dame, Virginia and Kansas State.

"I'm ready to make a run at Georgia, get to the tournament," he said when announcing his choice.

Melendez started 18 games for an Illinois team that went 20-13, averaging 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, going 24 of 91 on 3-pointers with 22 steals and 13 blocks. He was hampered by a shoulder injury during the season, but hit double figures in scoring seven times with 10 points and 11 rebounds against Minnesota.

He scored 9 points and had three assists in an NCAA tournament game against Houston as a freshman and 10 points with six rebounds and three assists in a 73-63 NCAA tournament opening round loss to Arkansas this season.

Georgia coach Mike White "wants me to come in and make an impact, be a high-level usage guy, be able to help the team," Melendez said.

The 20-year old was a four-star recruit at Central Point Christian in Kissimmee, Fla. before his two seasons at Illinois.

White at Florida and assistant Erik Pastrana then at Oklahoma State were the first two to offer him in high school, he said.

Kario Oquendo announces he's exiting Georgia basketball program

March 21: Kario Oquendo has announced he’s leaving the Georgia basketball program again.

Last year, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound guard put his name in the transfer portal, but returned to the Bulldogs.

This time, the junior is declaring for the NBA draft while at the same time entering the transfer portal, he said in a post on Instagram Tuesday.

He said that will allow him “to keep my options open to return to college.”

Oquendo’s move comes a day after top Georgia scorer Terry Roberts said he was declaring for the NBA draft.

Oquendo was second on the team at 12.7 points per game last season while shooting 39.2 percent from the field. He was fourth on the team with 35 3-pointers. He started in 34 of 35 games he played in last season.

The Titusville, Fla., product led Georgia in scoring in 10 games last season. He averaged 15.2 points per game a year earlier.

Guard Terry Roberts declares for NBA draft

March 20: Georgia’s roster movement has begun for the 2023 offseason.

Point guard Terry Roberts took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to announce he’s declaring for the NBA draft. Roberts, the team’s top scorer this season, had one season of eligibility remaining.

The transfer from Bradley joined the Bulldogs before last season and led the team in scoring at 13.2 points per game at 4.0 assists per game. He tied for second on the team with 38 3-pointers and led the team with 44 steals.

The NBA early entry deadline is April 23 and the NCAA’s withdrawl deadline is May 31. The NBA draft is June 22.,

The 6-foot-3 Roberts from North Amityville, N.Y., scored 20 or more points in a team-leading five games last season for a Georgia team that went 16-16 and 6-12 in the SEC.

He missed two games in February with a concussion and was held to single digits in scoring in five of the next six games before scoring 14 against South Carolina and 12 against LSU in an SEC tournament loss.

