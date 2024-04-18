Georgia basketball lands major transfer target

The transfer portal continues to rage on in the world of college athletics, and after losing numerous contributors in recent weeks. Head coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs basketball program got a major pickup in their favor on Thursday. Mount St. Mary’s guard De’Shayne Montgomery officially chose the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Cal, announcing the decision on his Instagram.

Montgomery is originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and is coming off of a breakout season for the Mountaineers where he averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He came on strong toward the end of the year where he scored over 24 points in four of the final five games and was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rookie of the year for his performance.

Montgomery is the first transfer acquisition for the Dawgs this offseason, and they are expected to target many more as they seek to replace numerous players from a season ago. A dynamic addition at guard like Montgomery was especially critical in light of the exit of points leader Noah Thomasson as well as the transfers of multiple others at the position.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire