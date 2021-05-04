Georgia basketball lands JUCO All-American transfer

Georgia basketball added a JUCO All-American to its roster on Tuesday when forward Dalen Ridgnal announced his transfer to UGA.

The 6-foot-6, 200 pound forward from Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas earned All-American honors in his sophomore season of 2020, averaging 21.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. Ridgnal started all 29 games and recorded a triple-double in all but six games.

Ridgnal joins former Virginia Cavaliers guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim, former Florida Atlantic forward Jailyn Ingram, former USC guard Noah Baumann and the former University of Illinois at Chicago forward Braelen Bridges as transfer additions for the Dawgs.