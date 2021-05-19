Georgia basketball’s K.D. Johnson transfers to Auburn
Former Georgia Bulldogs guard K.D. Johnson has transferred to the Auburn Tigers. He will be immediately eligible. Johnson was named to the coaches’ SEC All-Freshman team for his efforts throughout the 2020-2021 college basketball season.
The rising sophomore was Georgia’s second-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game. The Bulldogs will miss his scoring ability.
Georgia and Auburn both struggled last season. The Bulldogs finished the year 14-12. The Tigers went 13-14. Both teams finished with 7-11 records in SEC play.
K.D. Johnson is from Atlanta, Georgia and is a former four-star recruit from Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has several other incoming transfers including: Walker Kessler (UNC), Desi Sills (Arkansas), and more. The Tigers will look to return to the NCAA Tournament once again in 2022.
Feb 2, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard K.D. Johnson (0) goes up for a shot against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports