Georgia basketball’s Jabri Abdur-Rahim to transfer to Big East school

Georgia Bulldogs standout guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim has announced that he plans to transfer to the Providence Friars. Abdur-Rahim brings scoring, shooting, length and experience to the Friars.

Abdur-Rahim elected to enter the transfer portal after his third season with the Bulldogs. Abdur-Rahim is a former top recruit. He was expected to be Georgia’s leading returning scorer, but now will be playing elsewhere.

Overall, Abdur-Rahim averaged 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for Georgia. His 35.6% three-point shooting provided a boost to the Georgia offense. Abdur-Rahim was Georgia’s second-leading scorer throughout the 2023-2024 basketball season behind Noah Thomasson, who is out of eligibility.

Abdur-Rahim also elected to enter the NBA draft in addition to entering the transfer portal. Abdur-Rahim averaged 26.0 minutes per game before suffering an ankle/foot injury and missing Georgia’s National Invitational Tournament semifinals run. His departure leaves a scoring void for the Bulldogs, but Georgia did play well in the NIT without him.

