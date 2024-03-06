Georgia basketball gets spark from freshman Dylan James in win over Ole Miss in home finale

For the first time in nearly six weeks, Georgia basketball fans saw the Bulldogs notch a win on their home floor.

It came in the final scheduled home game in Stegeman Coliseum this season and was just the Bulldogs second win anywhere after Jan. 24.

Georgia’s 69-66 win over Ole Miss on Tuesday was a game the Bulldogs led for most of the night. The Bulldogs didn't trail until early in the second half and the Rebels led for just 2 minutes.

Unlike too many games this season, the Bulldogs didn't give it away.

"This is a big-time win for us," said guard Noah Thomasson who led five Bulldogs in double figure scoring with 15 points. "It's always good to crack through. We had some tough losses. I think every loss besides probably a couple of them were one possession, two possession games. We're learning how to win and how to make those strides."

Ole Miss made things tight, though, climbing back to within two with a 9-0 run late before a layup from Georgia center Russel Tchewa with 22.5 seconds to go.

"To win it in that fashion is a really good teaching moment," coach Mike White said. "Moving forward to be a real player in this league, you've got to grow your toughness, you've got to grow your culture to win more games like this."

Georgia (16-14, 6-11 SEC) had used a 17-6 run to open a 57-47 lead with 5:53 to go after a dunk from freshman forward Dylan James and a pair of free throws from Justin Hill. The Rebels (20-10, 7-10) started the half 7-of-24 from the field.

The Bulldogs, led by senior guard Noah Thomasson's 15 points, notched their second win in the last 11 games for a season that is down to its final games.

More: Auburn routs Georgia basketball. 5-star signee Asa Newell: 'Next year will be different'

More: Five bold predictions for Georgia basketball: Upset special, top players, final record

With Jabri Abdur-Rahim out, Dylan James steps up

Georgia was without Jabri Abdur-Rahim, its leader in 3-pointers and second leading scorer.

He was on the bench in a boot on his left foot due to an ankle injury. That came during a game the senior guard scored 10 points in 25 minutes in a 70-56 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

"He hasn't done anything since," White said. "I'm anticipating him coming back (this season). ...He just wasn't cleared today. He could be cleared on Thursday. Who knows?

Abdur-Rahim is averaging 12.2 points per game and his 62 3-pointers were tops on the team entering the night.

With Abdur-Rahim out, freshman Blue Cain got his second start of the season and had 6 points and 4 rebounds.

James got his first college start. He said he found out when the 90-minute clock started before the game. He made it count with 10 points and 9 rebounds--both his most as a Bulldog.

"I was surprised but I was ready," James said. "I'm always ready. That was a great opportunity. Hopefully I can keep that rolling."

The 6-foot-9 Winter Haven, Fla., native had several thunderous dunks and a block and steal.

"He's playing his best basketball at the end of his freshman year," White said. "He looked like a potential good SEC player which is the guy we recruited."

The 7-foot Tchewa had 11 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 5 assists,

Georgia basketball coach Mike White shows emotional side

Maybe the frustrations of the last month got to White.

The usually laid-back, second-year Bulldogs coach was chirping after he took issue with a foul call on Silas Demary with 11:16 to go in the first half on a shot by Allen Flanigan with Georgia up 14-6.

White was warned and then official Pat Adams teed him up for his first technical at Georgia.

"I've been on really good behavior," White said. "It's a big game. They're all big for us. I'm not necessarily proud of any of that stuff."

Said Thomasson: "I think he got us fired up a little bit. I had to go over there and calm him down. I didn't want him to get thrown out of the game. But I love it. He's fired up. Let's do it."

The Rebels actually went on a 14-8 run after the technical to pull to 22-20 with 6:44 to go in the half and Georgia led just 35-32 at halftime.

Forward Jaemyn Brakefield led the Rebels on the night with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Jaylen Murray also netted 19.

Finally getting to last year's Georgia Bulldog win total

Georgia tied last year’s team with its 16th win and will now have two chances to top it.

That would be a consolation prize after a downbeat final month of the season.

Georgia will be a double-digit underdog Saturday at No. 14 Auburn and then have its first game in the SEC tournament, likely against Vanderbilt or Missouri.

This one came before a crowd of 6,219 on a week night game with Georgia students on spring break.

The Bulldogs snapped a five-game home losing streak and finished 12-6 at home.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia basketball ends home losing streak with win against Ole Miss