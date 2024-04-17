Georgia basketball forward Jalen Deloach commits to Atlantic 10 school

The Georgia Bulldogs forward Jalen Deloach has committed to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after one season at Georgia. Deloach is electing to transfer away from Georgia after the Bulldogs went 20-17 and advanced to the National Invitational Tournament final.

Deloach played an average 12.8 minutes per game for Georgia this season. He averaged 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Deloach is likely transferring in hopes of having a bigger role in the rotation.

Deloach is a second-time transfer. He previously started 32 games as a sophomore at VCU. The lengthy forward averaged 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in his final season with the VCU Rams. That year, the Rams won the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Deloach returns to the Atlantic 10 conference with Loyola and will face his former team in 2024-2025.

A-10 I’m Back 🤐 pic.twitter.com/G2qnmBheQM — D I F F E R E N T 👾 (@JalenDeloach) April 16, 2024

Loyola is coming off a strong 2023-2024 basketball season. The Ramblers won a share of the Atlantic 10 conference during the regular season, but fell in their conference tournament and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire