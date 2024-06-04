Georgia basketball faces St. John's, Rick Pitino in Bahamas. Mike White on early schedule

Georgia basketball will stick around in the Bahamas for a second marquee nonconference November matchup.

The Bulldogs will face St. Johns’s coached by Rick Pitino on Sunday Nov. 24 at Atlantis Paradise Island Resort.

That comes a day after Georgia and Marquette play in a previously announced game.

The schools and game organizers finally confirmed the St. John’s game on Tuesday.

St. John's will be in the Bahamas already for games in Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Classic on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 in a field that includes Baylor, Tennessee and Virginia.

St. John's went 20-13 last season and 11-9 in the Big East in Pitino's first season at the school for the former Kentucky, Louisville and Iona coach.

Georgia and St. John's played three times previously including a Sweet 16 matchup in 1983 won by Georgia 70-67 en route to a Final Four appearance. St. John's won the last game between the teams, 66-56, in the SEC/Big East Invitational in the 2009-10 season.

Georgia started last season 2-3 including neutral site losses to Oregon, Miami and Providence.

Coach Mike White said last week that his team will ease into this coming season.

“I think we’ll open with four at home that are winnable,” White said last week. “We’re obviously going to have to show up and play well. Hopefully we’ll get some momentum early season as compared to last season.”

Georgia has added eight newcomers—five transfers and three signees—and returns three players who started down the stretch last season including guard Silas Demary Jr.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia basketball will go up against St. John's in Bahamas