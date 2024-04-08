Georgia basketball contributor plans to enter transfer portal

The Georgia Bulldogs have officially seen their first expected departure of the offseason via the NCAA transfer portal. Forward Jalen Deloach will reportedly be entering the portal after one season at Georgia, which he confirmed this afternoon on X.

Deloach averaged 12.8 minutes per game as a contributor for the Dawgs this season, scoring 3.6 points per game along with 3.3 rebounds per game. He figures to target a school where he can compete for a bigger role in the rotation. He is a second-time transfer, having previously started 32 games in his second and final year at Virginia Commonwealth, where he averaged 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game on a team that won the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Thank you UGA ❤️ https://t.co/8vXaiRKq82 — D I F F E R E N T 👾 (@JalenDeloach) April 8, 2024

This leaves Georgia with nine scholarship players who are eligible to return for next season, including four starters. More moves both in and out of the program are expected as Georgia looks to enter year four under Mike White with a more talented lineup.

