Georgia basketball adds experienced transfer in Vanderbilt’s Tyrin Lawrence

Vanderbilt Commodores senior guard Tyrin Lawrence has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs basketball program. Lawrence, who the No. 82 player in the transfer portal, averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game last season.

Lawrence is ranked as the No. 13 shooting guard in the transfer portal, per 247Sports. Lawrence played high school basketball for Sunrise Christian in Kansas, but also has ties to Georgia. The talented transfer also played for Morgan County High School in Georgia.

Lawrence was Vanderbilt’s leading scorer in SEC play (14.6 points per game) during the 2023-2024 season. Lawrence is Georgia’s fifth transfer commitment since the Dawgs’ lengthy National Invitational Tournament (NIT) run.

Lawrence joins Clemson’s RJ Godfrey, App State’s Justin Abson, Mount St. Mary’s Dakota Leffew and De’Shayne Montgomery in committing to transfer to Georgia. Georgia is also bringing in a pair of talented freshmen in forward Asa Newell and center Somto Cyril. The Bulldogs lost a significant portion of their roster to the transfer portal, but have high hopes entering year three of the Mike White era.

