Georgia-based safety Zelus Hicks brings in USC offer

Carrollton (Georgia) safety Zelus Hicks from Parkview High School is one of the top 50 prospects in the 2026 class. His recuitment is heating up with an offer from USC.

The 6-1, 180-pound safety is ranked as the No. 31 overall player, the No. 3 safety, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia.

Hicks also holds offers from Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Though it is relatively early in the Georgia native’s recruitment, Ohio State and Georgia seem to hold the edge.

One thing which is notable about this recruitment is that it is occurring in Georgia at a time when Donte Williams, a former USC assistant coach who taught the Trojans’ defensive backs in recent seasons, is now with the Georgia Bulldogs on Kirby Smart’s staff. USC is, in essence, going up against Donte Williams in addition to Ohio State, its new Big Ten neighbor. It would be fascinating to see the inner dynamics of this particular recruitment and how Hicks is processing his choices.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire