Georgia-based linebacker Chase Taylor lands USC offer

Let’s take a trip to Stockbridge, Georgia. In that town, there’s a player USC is interested in: 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior-to-be Chase Taylor. The linebacker just landed an offer from the USC Trojans.

As a junior, Taylor tallied 73 tackles, six for loss, with six sacks, three caused fumbles, an interception, and four pass breakups.

He logged 66 tackles and three sacks over 11 games as a sophomore the year before.

Taylor also has offers from Florida State, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville, South Carolina, NC State, Missouri, Kentucky, Kansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Virginia and Boston College.

USC’s linebackers did not evolve in 2023. The Trojans did not get that much from the position, which was a microcosm of a larger problem on defense last year: Very few players evolved across the board. Now, with a new-look defensive coaching staff, USC has the tools needed to maximize the talent of incoming defensive players. If USC can land Taylor and other quality linebackers, those players are now much more likely to develop into strong Trojans.

