Georgia-based four-star LB will be at the Florida-Florida State game

The Florida Gators have been hot on the recruiting trail as of late and head coach Billy Napier doesn’t look like he intends to slow down anytime soon.

A Georgia-based high school linebacker talked to Gators Online recently and announced that he’ll be attending the in-state rivalry battle between the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles.

Class of 2025 four-star Jadon Perlotte is a “hard-commit” to the Georgia Bulldogs, but it appears the Seminoles are in contact with the Buford, Georgia, native and trying to flip the young prospect before next season.

With any extra luck, Napier can also swoop into the conversation to pull off a heist for his 2025 class of recruits.

It will be Perlotte’s second visit to Gainesville this year, his last one happened in mid-April. The 2025 prospect toured the new Heavener football facility and liked what he had to see.

Perlotte talked to Gators Online after his spring visit.

“I liked the new facility,” Perlotte said. “The last time I was there, they were building the facility and walking through with hard hats. When we walked through housing, it looked like just how they said it was going to look like. It’s amazing; it was something I’ve never seen before.”

The four-star also had lengthy conversations with some members of the UF coaching staff, and sometimes still talks to linebackers coach Jay Bateman.

“(The visit) went really good. I came down with my boys,” Perlotte said. “We saw the facilities and walked around. Coach Bateman, the linebackers coach, showed a lot of love. He keeps in touch with me a lot. We always talk to each other. He helped coach my head coach, so we kind of have ties going back. He’s been up there to watch me a couple of times as well.”

Perlotte is a 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound linebacker for Buford High School, ranking at No. 56 overall and is No. 10 at his position. The 247Sports crystal ball predicts Perlotte flipping to FSU come next year.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire