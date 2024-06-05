Georgia baseball’s schedule in the Athens Super Regional

The No. 7 national seed Georgia Bulldogs will host the No. 10 national seed NC State Wolfpack in the Athens Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

Game 1 of the Athens Super Regional is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, June 8. The Georgia-NC State game will be televised on ESPNU. Game 2 will also be televised on ESPNU and will be held at noon ET on Sunday, June 9. Game 3’s television and first-pitch time (if necessary) is to be determined, but would be slated for Monday, June 10.

Tickets for the Athens Super Regional are now on sale. Georgia is currently 42-15 and went a perfect 3-0 in the Athens Regional. The Bulldogs hosts NC State, who went undefeated in the Raleigh Regional and is 36-20 this season, the Wolfpack are one of the best teams in the ACC.

NC State went an impressive 18-11 in the ACC. However, the Wolfpack went just 7-12 on the road, so Georgia, who is 32-5 at home, has a big advantage entering the NC State series.

NC State star Alex Makarewicz, who has a team-high 20 home runs, is a player to watch for the Wolfpack. Georgia third baseman Charlie Condon leads the nation in home runs and batting average and leads a potent Georgia offense.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire