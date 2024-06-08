Georgia baseball routed by NC State in first super regional matchup

undefinedAfter a great comeback victory against Georgia Tech to advance to the super regionals, the Georgia Bulldogs baseball team saw a much different result play out on Saturday. Playing host to the NC State Wolfpack, the Bulldogs were demolished in every facet of the game, leading to an 18-1 defeat leaving Georgia with an elimination game on Sunday.

After a scoreless first inning, disaster struck for the Bulldogs in the second, as the Wolfpack had an incredible 11 run inning that saw them have ten consecutive batters reach base, nine with hits off of starting pitcher Kolten Smith, who was pulled in the second inning.

The Wolfpack would score one run in the next two innings, but Georgia’s batters were stifled entirely until the fifth inning, with a Corey Collins RBI single that put the score at 13-1 in favor of the Wolfpack. NC State would get five more runs en route to the 18-1 final that is the most lopsided in Georgia’s postseason history.

The Bulldogs and Wolfpack will rematch for a second game on Sunday at 12:00 E.T. on ESPNU. The Bulldogs must win in order to force a game three on Monday, or else the Wolfpack will advance to Omaha.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire