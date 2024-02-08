Advertisement

Georgia baseball receives votes in USA TODAY preseason poll

James Morgan
·2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs received six votes in the preseason USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll. Georgia star infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon headlines Georgia’s roster. Condon hit 25 home runs last season and recorded 67 RBIs as he was named the National Freshman of the Year.

The Bulldogs finished 29-27 last season including 11-19 in conference play. The Dawgs finished 11th in the SEC in 2023. Georgia is looking to improve in 2024, but faces a challenging conference schedule.

Overall, the SEC has three of the top five teams in the country in Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Eight teams in the top 25 of the preseason USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll are from the SEC. Based on the voting, Georgia is projected to finish No. 11 in the SEC. The SEC is typically baseball’s toughest conference and that appears to be the case in 2024.

Wake Forest checks in as the No. 1 team in the country. The ACC should be competitive in baseball as the conference has six top 25 teams.

Here’s a complete look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Points

1

Wake Forest

751 (15)

2

LSU

731 (11)

3

Florida

727 (5)

4

Arkansas

672

5

TCU

643

6

Vanderbilt

576

7

Oregon State

543

8

Tennessee

529

9

Clemson

484

10

Texas A&M

468

11

Virginia

431

12

East Carolina

391

13

Texas

381

14

Duke

351

15

North Carolina

342

16

North Carolina State

289

17

Alabama

197

18

UC-Santa Barbara

187

18

Coastal Carolina

187

20

Iowa

186

21

South Carolina

169

22

Texas Tech

157

23

Stanford

121

24

UCLA

80

25

Northeastern

71

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 65; UC Irvine 51; Oregon 42; Oklahoma State 41; Auburn 35; Southern Miss 21; Dallas Baptist 21; Troy 19; Ole Miss 16; Florida State 13; UNCW 12; Arizona 10; Oral Roberts 9; Indiana State 8; Connecticut 7; USC 6; Georgia 6; Campbell 6; Kentucky 5; West Virginia 4; Indiana 4; Georgia Tech 4; Maryland 3; Hawaii 3

