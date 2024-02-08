Georgia baseball receives votes in USA TODAY preseason poll

The Georgia Bulldogs received six votes in the preseason USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll. Georgia star infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon headlines Georgia’s roster. Condon hit 25 home runs last season and recorded 67 RBIs as he was named the National Freshman of the Year.

The Bulldogs finished 29-27 last season including 11-19 in conference play. The Dawgs finished 11th in the SEC in 2023. Georgia is looking to improve in 2024, but faces a challenging conference schedule.

Overall, the SEC has three of the top five teams in the country in Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Eight teams in the top 25 of the preseason USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll are from the SEC. Based on the voting, Georgia is projected to finish No. 11 in the SEC. The SEC is typically baseball’s toughest conference and that appears to be the case in 2024.

Wake Forest checks in as the No. 1 team in the country. The ACC should be competitive in baseball as the conference has six top 25 teams.

Here’s a complete look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Points 1 Wake Forest 751 (15) 2 LSU 731 (11) 3 Florida 727 (5) 4 Arkansas 672 5 TCU 643 6 Vanderbilt 576 7 Oregon State 543 8 Tennessee 529 9 Clemson 484 10 Texas A&M 468 11 Virginia 431 12 East Carolina 391 13 Texas 381 14 Duke 351 15 North Carolina 342 16 North Carolina State 289 17 Alabama 197 18 UC-Santa Barbara 187 18 Coastal Carolina 187 20 Iowa 186 21 South Carolina 169 22 Texas Tech 157 23 Stanford 121 24 UCLA 80 25 Northeastern 71

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 65; UC Irvine 51; Oregon 42; Oklahoma State 41; Auburn 35; Southern Miss 21; Dallas Baptist 21; Troy 19; Ole Miss 16; Florida State 13; UNCW 12; Arizona 10; Oral Roberts 9; Indiana State 8; Connecticut 7; USC 6; Georgia 6; Campbell 6; Kentucky 5; West Virginia 4; Indiana 4; Georgia Tech 4; Maryland 3; Hawaii 3

