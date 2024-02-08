Georgia baseball receives votes in USA TODAY preseason poll
The Georgia Bulldogs received six votes in the preseason USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll. Georgia star infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon headlines Georgia’s roster. Condon hit 25 home runs last season and recorded 67 RBIs as he was named the National Freshman of the Year.
The Bulldogs finished 29-27 last season including 11-19 in conference play. The Dawgs finished 11th in the SEC in 2023. Georgia is looking to improve in 2024, but faces a challenging conference schedule.
Overall, the SEC has three of the top five teams in the country in Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Eight teams in the top 25 of the preseason USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll are from the SEC. Based on the voting, Georgia is projected to finish No. 11 in the SEC. The SEC is typically baseball’s toughest conference and that appears to be the case in 2024.
Wake Forest checks in as the No. 1 team in the country. The ACC should be competitive in baseball as the conference has six top 25 teams.
Here’s a complete look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Points
1
Wake Forest
751 (15)
2
731 (11)
3
727 (5)
4
672
5
TCU
643
6
Vanderbilt
576
7
Oregon State
543
8
529
9
484
10
468
11
Virginia
431
12
East Carolina
391
13
381
14
351
15
342
16
North Carolina State
289
17
197
18
UC-Santa Barbara
187
18
Coastal Carolina
187
20
186
21
South Carolina
169
22
Texas Tech
157
23
Stanford
121
24
80
25
Northeastern
71
Others Receiving Votes
Kansas State 65; UC Irvine 51; Oregon 42; Oklahoma State 41; Auburn 35; Southern Miss 21; Dallas Baptist 21; Troy 19; Ole Miss 16; Florida State 13; UNCW 12; Arizona 10; Oral Roberts 9; Indiana State 8; Connecticut 7; USC 6; Georgia 6; Campbell 6; Kentucky 5; West Virginia 4; Indiana 4; Georgia Tech 4; Maryland 3; Hawaii 3