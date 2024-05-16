Georgia baseball projected to host super regional

The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to be the nation’s No. 7 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, per D1Baseball. Georgia is projected to host NC State, UCF and Austin Peay in the Athens Regional.

Georgia has won eight straight games and is one of the hottest teams in the country. The Bulldogs have accumulated 10 or more runs in six straight games. Georgia swept South Carolina and Vanderbilt in consecutive SEC series.

Georgia was ranked eighth in the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, so it would not be shocking for the Bulldogs to end up as the No. 7 national seed.

In this scenario, if Georgia won the Athens Regional, it would host a super regional. The Oklahoma Sooners, who are the No. 10 national seed, would project to face Georgia.

Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon is the top player in the country. Condon is having an historic season with 34 home runs and 72 RBIs. The redshirt sophomore is hitting .454, which is No. 1 in the nation.

This season, Georgia is 16-11 in the stacked SEC and 38-12 overall. Georgia is an incredible 28-3 at home, so if the Bulldogs can earn an opportunity to host a super regional, then Georgia will be tough to beat.

D1Baseball projects the SEC will have five top-eight national seeds. D1Baseball has the SEC’s Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Texas A&M as the top four national seeds.

Georgia’s final series of the regular season is against Florida at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs host the Gators for a three-game series that begins on Thursday, May 16 at 6 p.m. ET.

