Georgia baseball facing rivals Georgia Tech in regional final

The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the regional final. Georgia is 2-0 in the Athens Regional and just has to beat the Yellow Jackets once to advance to the super regionals.

Georgia Tech has one loss and needs to beat Georgia twice in a row to advance out of the Athens Regional. Georgia is 2-0 against Georgia Tech this season and was on its way to beating the Yellow Jackets a third time, but Georgia Tech ended the game due to weather.

Georgia Tech eliminated UNC Wilmington earlier on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets won 3-1 after patiently waiting through a rain delay.

The Georgia-Georgia Tech game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET and will be played at Foley Field. Georgia would host a super regional if the Bulldogs can win in one (or two) games against Georgia Tech.

Georgia’s pitching staff got some rest in the Dawgs’ 11-2 win over UNC Wilmington yesterday. “Saving some additional bullets for tomorrow was big,” said Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire