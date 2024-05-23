Georgia baseball eliminated from SEC tournament

HOOVER, Ala. – LSU defeated ninth-ranked Georgia 9-1 Tuesday in the an elimination game on day one of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Fast Facts

Senior Fernando Gonzalez delivered an RBI-single to cut the Tigers lead to 3-1 in the second inning.

Redshirt sophomore Charlie Condon finished 0-for-4, ending a season-long 24-game hitting streak.

Graduate right-hander Christian Mracna came on with the bases loaded and one out in the first and provided four innings of relief. He allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

Sophomore left-hander Jarvis Evans started and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in 0.1 innings to fall to 3-2.

The Bulldogs dropped game one of the SEC Tournament for the third straight year and fall to 39-15.

Key Quotes

Fernando Gonzalez, C

On the game…

“It’s hard to defend walks and barrels. Things didn’t go our way. He (LSU winning pitcher Gage Jump, 7 IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, 7K) filled up the zone, and as coach said, we missed too many fastballs. He did a good job of not walking guys. We didn’t execute our plan.”

Ike Cousins Head Coach Wes Johnson

On the team’s performance today…

“There are times in this game when you get beat and times when you let the other team win, and you look at the way we played, and I think that’s what happened today. We gave up 11 singles, and we walked too many guys. We missed too many fastballs in the strike zone. We did some things that were very uncharacteristic for us. Our pitching walked too many guys and there’s no manual for overcoming a starter going one-third of an inning.”

Up Next

Georgia will learn Sunday night, May 26th, if it is one of the 16 teams selected to host an NCAA Regional and consequently be in the field of 64. The full tournament bracket will be announced during a one-hour NCAA Selection Show Monday, May 27 starting at noon ET on ESPN2.