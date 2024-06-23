Georgia baseball’s Charlie Condon wins another prestigious award

Georgia Bulldogs baseball star Charlie Condon has won the Golden Spikes Award. The Golder Spikes Award is given annually to the athlete who meets the following criteria.

The top amateur baseball player in the United States based on their athletic ability, sportsmanship, character, and overall contribution to the sport.

Condon won the 46th edition of the Golden Spikes Award. He is the first player to ever win the award from the University of Georgia. Condon also won the Howser Trophy.

“In a season that featured outstanding individual efforts from a wide range of players, Charlie Condon stood above the rest,” said Paul Seiler, who serves as USA Baseball’s Executive Director. “Charlie’s 2024 season was nothing short of incredible to watch and he is greatly deserving of this honor.”

Condon leads the nation in batting average at .433 and home runs (37). Condon finished the year with a team-high 78 RBIs and has drawn 57 walks this season.

Condon was already named as the SEC player of the year. Condon, who made the All-SEC team at third base, put together a historic season.

Condon’s elite season is a big reason why Georgia hosted the Athens Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, Georgia lost in three games to NC State, so the Bulldogs missed the College World Series.

Georgia baseball exceeded expectations to start the Wes Johnson era. The Bulldogs got outstanding play from Charlie Condon, who is expected to enter the 2024 MLB draft, but has not made an official announcement yet.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire