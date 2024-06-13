Georgia baseball’s Charlie Condon wins Howser Trophy

Georgia Bulldogs baseball star Charlie Condon has won the Dick Howser Trophy, which has named him as college baseball’s player of the year.

Condon won the 37th edition of the Howser Throphy over Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana, Wake Forest’s Chase Burns, Florida’s Jac Caglianone, and Arkansas’ Hagen Smith.

Condon leads the nation in batting average at .433. The powerful hitter has the most home runs (37) of any player in the country. Condon has a team-high 78 RBIs and has drawn 57 walks this season.

Condon was already named as the SEC player of the year. Condon, who made the All-SEC team at third base, put together a historic season.

Condon’s elite season is a big reason why Georgia hosted a super regional in the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, Georgia lost in three games to NC State, so the Bulldogs won’t be playing in the College World Series.

“It’s just a big melting pot of emotions right now,” said Condon after Georgia was eliminated in the NCAA Tournament. “Really proud of this group and what we were able to accomplish and really thankful to be a part of it.”

Georgia exceeded expectations in year one of the Wes Johnson era. The Bulldogs got outstanding play from Charlie Condon, who is expected to enter the 2024 MLB draft, but has not made an official announcement yet.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire