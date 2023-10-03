Georgia-Auburn game received historic TV ratings

Georgia’s thrilling 27-20 win over the Auburn Tigers received much better TV ratings than the 2022 edition of Georgia-Auburn. The No. 1 Bulldogs trailed for much of the game on the road against Auburn before securing a win over the Tigers thanks to an interception from defensive back Malaki Starks.

Viewership of the Georgia-Auburn game peaked with 9.69 million viewers. The SEC rivalry game featured an average viewership of 6.4 million viewers.

Over 50% more viewers watched the 2023 Georgia-Auburn game than the 2022 Georgia-Auburn game.

Last year’s Georgia-Auburn game was played on Oct. 8. The Tigers weren’t close to upsetting the Bulldogs in 2022, when Auburn lost 42-10.

The 2023 edition of Georgia-Auburn was played on Sept. 30 and is first time the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry was played in September. Hopefully good TV ratings don’t mean the Georgia-Auburn game will become a permanent fixture in September.

CBS Sports’ presentation of Georgia-Auburn on Saturday is the network’s most-watched week 5 game since 2015, and was up +51% vs. Georgia-Auburn in 2022: pic.twitter.com/G2JTJk9XYT — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) October 3, 2023

Georgia should get excellent TV ratings again in Week 6 as the Bulldogs host the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats.

