Georgia assistant is Kirk Herbstreit’s top performing CFB coach of Week 1

Georgia’s defense was simply dominant against Clemson on Saturday.

The Bulldogs allowed only three points, 180 total yards, 2 rushing yards and recorded seven sacks on the evening.

At the half, Clemson had zero points. That was the first time Clemson had been held scoreless in the first half since 2010 (143 games).

ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit ranked his top performing coaches of Week 1, and thanks to the incredible play of the Georgia defense, UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning checked in at No. 1.