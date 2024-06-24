Georgia assistant Josh Simpson returning to LSU baseball staff

Jay Johnson is adding a familiar face to the baseball staff as Josh Simpson is returning to LSU to serve as an assistant coach in 2025, the team announced on Monday.

Simpson spent the 2024 season as an assistant coach at Georgia under Wes Johnson, who took that job after spending 2023 as the Tigers’ pitching coach. Simpson served as LSU’s director of operations in 2023 after spending 2016-22 as a scout for the Texas Rangers.

He was also previously the head coach at New Mexico Junior College from 2008-15. Before that, he was a hitting coach at Central Arizona College, a volunteer assistant at New Mexico and a head coach at Lamar Community College in Colorado.

After a disappointing conclusion to the 2024 season, Johnson has added quite a transfer portal haul, and he also seems to be reworking the staff.

