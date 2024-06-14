Georgia assistant Jarryd Chaplin Named 2024 ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year

ATHENS, Ga. – Associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin was named the 2024 ITA Division I Women’s Tennis National Assistant Coach of the Year, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced on Thursday.

The honor etched Chaplin’s name in the Georgia women’s tennis record books, as he became the second assistant coach in program history to win the award and the first since Debbie Beck in 2001.

Chaplin, who arrived in Athens prior to the 2023-24 season, also won 2024 ITA Southeast Regional Assistant Coach of the Year honors, adding on to two ITA Ohio Valley Regional Assistant Coach of the Year honors in 2021 and 2023 during his time at Tennessee.

In his first season as associate head coach, Chaplin served as a key addition to the Bulldogs’ staff under first-year head coach Drake Bernstein, where his services focused intensely on the team’s doubles development.

His coaching impact established a doubles identity that would become crucial to Georgia’s success in 2024, aiding the team tremendously en route to an SEC Regular Season Co-Championship, SEC Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament National Championship appearance.

In doubles, Chaplin’s coaching and guidance helped translate to 23 doubles points through 30 dual matches, which included winning 10 doubles points in SEC regular season play and playing a large role in the Bulldogs’ 25-5 overall record and 12-1 regular season conference mark.

Chaplin’s coaching impact spanned across singles as well, where his role on a newly formed Georgia coaching staff saw the Bulldogs win 19 matches over ranked opponents with 10 coming against top-20 ranked teams.

As a team, Georgia went undefeated at home during the regular season, posting a perfect 7-0 record while also winning six-consecutive matches in Athens during the SEC Tournament, NCAA Regional and Super Regional.

The Bulldogs also performed on the road, going 7-3 away from home during the regular season and 5-2 on neutral courts.

Against regional opponents, Chaplin’s doubles impact propelled Georgia to four doubles points and a 5-0 record, defeating Florida twice as well as Florida State, Georgia Tech and South Florida once.

Chaplin’s coaching success extended past postseason team competition, as his doubles impact saw the Bulldogs’ court one doubles tandem of freshman Aysegul Mert and junior Dasha Vidmanova cap off a dominant run in Stillwater, Okla. with three top-10 ranked victories in five matches including a win over the nation’s top-ranked duo of Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen in the title match to secure the program’s first NCAA doubles championship.