Georgia’s assist per game leader announces transfer destination

After entering the portal three weeks ago, former Georgia Bulldogs point guard Justin Hill has officially announced his new school. The fifth-year guard has announced his intention to transfer to Wichita State, giving the Shockers a veteran boost to their offense for next season.

Hill is listed at 6 feet and 185 pounds, and he is a native of Richmond, Texas. He started 13 games over the past two years at Georgia and was a consistent contributor, averaging 9.5 points per game and 3.2 assists per game a season ago, including a memorable moment when he hit a game-winning shot to beat Florida State. Hill was Georgia’s assist leader for the 2023-2024 season.

Prior to arriving in Athens, he played his first two seasons at Longwood, where he started 40 games over two years and averaged 14.2 points per game in his sophomore year. The 2024 season will be his final year of eligibility, and he will seek to help a Shockers team that went 15-19 season a year ago and is in desperate need of his efficient passing and playmaking ability.

