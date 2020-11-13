Would Georgia’s Anthony Edwards fill Charlotte Hornets’ hole at shooting guard?

The Masters:

Rick Bonnell
·2 min read

Second in a series on candidates for the Charlotte Hornets’ No. 3 draft pick

The Charlotte Hornets need a primary scorer and a long-term option at shooting guard.

Would that make Georgia’s Anthony Edwards a great fit for the Hornets at No. 3?

General manager Mitch Kupchak has said talent — at any position — must guide this draft decision with the highest pick the Hornets have made since 2012.

“I think Anthony Edwards is the most talented player,” said ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, covering his 18th NBA draft. “Especially, when you factor in his superior athleticism.”

That doesn’t mean Edwards is unflawed — his effort wasn’t consistent in his one college season with Georgia, and he acknowledges his defensive focus wasn’t always there.

Situation

Edwards played one season for Georgia coach Tom Crean, which Edwards says brought needed structure to his basketball development. Crean pushed Edwards to watch extensive film of his performance for refinement, something Edwards hardly ever did before that.

Edwards logged good stats at Georgia — averaging 19.1 points and 5.2 assists — but he shot just 40% from the field and 29% from 3-point range. As college basketball’s most talented freshman, he didn’t raise his team; the Bulldogs were just 5-13 in the Southeastern Conference.

Fit with the Hornets

There’s no question the Hornets need help at shooting guard. Dwayne Bacon failed as a starter last season, replaced by Terry Rozier, who moved over from the point to make room for Devonte Graham. While Rozier was a solid spot-up shooter, his 6-foot-1 height makes him small for shooting guard.

Edwards is 6-3 and 225 pounds. He already has a filled out, muscular NBA body that suits the position. He is explosive to the rim in ways that should also earn him plenty of NBA free-throw attempts.

Edwards and Graham, who is best offensively from 3-point range right now, would seemingly complement each other well as a long-term backcourt combination.

Argument for Hornets drafting Anthony Edwards

Edwards would upgrade the talent on the NBA’s most-starless team and address a position where the Hornets clearly need help.

Multi-time All-Star shooting guard Dwyane Wade has called Edwards a potentially better version of himself.

No recent Hornets alternative — Bacon, Rozier or rookie Cody Martin — has had the ratio of size and skill to excel at shooting guard. Edwards would immediately become the Hornet with the highest potential on a roster of mostly complementary parts.

Argument against Hornets drafting Anthony Edwards

You ideally want your best player to be more driven and focused than Edwards has acted so far.

That’s particularly true on defense, where Edwards has all the physical characteristics to excel.

Said Bilas: “He should be an outstanding defender, and he has not been. Because he doesn’t do it all the time.

“But talent-wise, I have him at the top of the heap.”

