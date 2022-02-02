Georgia announces signing of 4-star EDGE Darris Smith

The Georgia Bulldogs announced the signing of four-star edge Darris Smith out of Appling County High School (Baxley, Georgia) on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Smith ranks as the nation’s No. 160 overall player in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports’ composite.

Georgia offered Smith in October 2021 and received a commitment from him in December.

Smith received scholarship offers from numerous major college football programs, including Tennessee, UNC, Auburn, Michigan State and South Carolina. He will likely play as an outside linebacker in Georgia’s 3-4 defensive scheme.