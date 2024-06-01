Georgia announces kickoff time for home opener

The Georgia Bulldogs’ home opener against the Tennessee Tech will be played at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Sanford Stadium. The Georgia-Tennessee Tech game will be televised on ESPN+.

Georgia currently boasts college football’s longest home winning streak in the country. Georgia’s last defeat at home was against South Carolina back in 2019. The Bulldogs have won two national championships since then and have former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp on Kirby Smart’s coaching staff in Athens.

With Georgia’s new television contract with ESPN and ABC, fans now know the kickoff times for Georgia games much further in advance. Georgia plays Tennessee Tech after opening the season against the Clemson Tigers in Atlanta. Following the Tennessee Tech game, Georgia will play in its first true road game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Georgia also announced that the Georgia Tech game will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET on Black Friday, which is Nov. 29.

