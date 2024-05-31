Georgia announces heated rival as 2024 homecoming game

In addition to the reveal of the timing for their home opener and the move of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate to Black Friday, fans also learned Thursday who Georgia’s opponent for the annual homecoming game would be. The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry between Georgia and Auburn, in its fifth year in the early October scheduling slot, will serve as the Dawgs’ homecoming game for the 2024 season.

The Bulldogs and Tigers first met in 1892, and have played annually since 1944, with Georgia leading the all-time series 64-56-8. The Bulldogs have won 10 of the last 11 and seven in a row, including a thrilling comeback last season featuring tight end Brock Bowers’ legendary performance in a 27-20 win.

The official date of the matchup is October 5. The time for the game has yet to be announced, but it had typically been played in the 3:30 p.m. ET CBS slot, leaving it open now that ESPN owns the broadcasting rights to the SEC.

Multiple Auburn players, including Damari Alston, Eugene Asante, and Jarquez Hunter, reacted negatively to the news, as the homecoming slot is normally given to a game that is seen as a likely win. The Tigers are coming off of a 6-7 season and looking to improve on that in Hugh Freeze’s second year as head coach.

