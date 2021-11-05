Georgia’s Anderson investigated for alleged rape, suspended

ATLANTA- Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson‘s senior season is on hold while he is being investigated by Athens police on a rape allegation.

No charges have been filed, but Anderson has been suspended and will not play in No. 1 Georgia’s game against Missouri on Saturday, according to his attorney, Steve Sadow.

Sadow told The Associated Press that Anderson was suspended by Georgia “pending the investigation.”

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police incident report obtained by The Associated Press, a 21-year-old woman reported the alleged rape Oct. 29.

According to the incident report, she told police she went to an Athens residence on Oct. 29 after having some drinks and woke up on a bed while Anderson was having sexual intercourse with her.

The woman told officers the sex was not consensual and that she was able to leave the residence.

Athens-Clarke County Police Lt. Shaun Barnett told the AP: “The investigation is still ongoing.”

The day after the alleged incident, Anderson had seven tackles in Georgia’s 34-7 win over Florida in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sadow, said Anderson denies the allegation.

“Adam denies in the strongest terms possible the unfounded and unsupported allegations of sexual misconduct,” Sadow said in a statement released to the AP.

Added Sadow: “In the interest of justice and fairness, Adam hopes and prays the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and not prejudge him based on inconsistent, unsubstantiated and baseless accusations.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement released on Thursday: “We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

Georgia officials would not confirm Anderson has been suspended indefinitely.

Story continues

Anderson, a senior, leads the Bulldogs with five sacks. He ranks fifth on the team with 32 tackles.

Anderson is a key starter for a defense which leads the nation with its average of only 6.6 points allowed. His absence could impact the Bulldogs’ hopes of winning their first national championship since 1980.

Georgia claimed the top spot in this week’s first College Football Playoff ranking. It already has clinched a berth in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 4 in Atlanta.

Georgia’s Anderson investigated for alleged rape, suspended originally appeared on NBCSports.com